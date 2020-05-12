WWE's Becky Lynch Gives More Details on Her Pregnancy Announcement

✖

Becky Lynch broke massive news on this week's Monday Night Raw when she revealed that she and fiance Seth Rollins are expecting their first child. With tears in her eyes Lynch said that she was officially relinquishing her Raw Women's Championship, a title she had held for nearly 400 consecutive days, to Money in the Bank winner Asuka. She broke the news to the new champion by saying "You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."

Lynch had secretly done an interview with PEOPLE Magazine ahead of the announcement, where she gave some behind-the-scenes details on how she and Rollins found out.

"I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch said, adding that her due date is in December. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'"

Lynch and Rollins first made their relationship public in May 2019, then announced their engagement the following August.

"When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when," Lynch said. "Seth is one of the smartest people I know," the star, who is originally from Ireland, says of her fiancé. "He's just got an insane work ethic, insane integrity and he is the most generous, kindhearted person. He's very, very focused on what the right thing to do is and always looking to grow and correct himself and be better so he can be the best person for me, and now, the best father," she continues."

"The Man" said she first took her pregnancy test back in April, and admitted she did it wrong.

I took the first one wrong," she said. "Then I took a few more tests until I got a digital one that just said the word 'Pregnant.' I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited!"

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

