Randy Orton Gives His Honest Thoughts on WWE Promotional Strategy for His Backlash Match With Edge

WWE's decision to promote the Edge vs. Randy Orton match at Backlash as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" has been the subject of ridicule for wrestling fans for weeks now. "The Rated-R Superstar" even admitted earlier this week that when he first heard the idea, he thought it was a rib from Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman. And while he's mostly been silent about the match on social media, it turns out Randy Orton isn't a big fan of the concept either. "The Viper" sat down with Inside The Ropes this week and gave his honest opinion on WWE's booking strategy.

"I wasn't exactly happy when I heard they were going to be calling it, before it even went down, the greatest wrestling match in history," Orton said. "But I feel like this point in my career, being in there with Edge of all of people, who I consider to be one of the best workers in the business past, present or future... I feel like I have a natural ability, a natural chemistry with him. We've only had a handful of singles matches over the years, and of course he really wrestled a true wrestling match in a decade. But I think if anybody could have a great match it's Edge and I. I think it will be great.

"I think it really, really makes it hard on us as talent because of those expectations, but I think that given the circumstances... I think that the fans go into this understanding this is going to be very hard," he added.

"So although the expectations are very high and although it's very unlikely we could have 'the greatest wrestling match ever,' I think the fact that the pressure is there, no matter how it goes down, I think it makes it very interesting."

During a media conference call this week, Orton listed some matches he believed were the greatest of all time — Steve Austin vs. The Rock at WrestleMania X-Seven, The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8, Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, his 60-Minute Iron Man Match with John Cena and Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25.

Check out the full card for Backlash below:

Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

