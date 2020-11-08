WWE Ranks The Undertaker's Greatest Rivals

✖

WWE has been celebrating the career of The Undertaker with the "30 Days of the Deadman" event in recent weeks, building up to what is being advertised as his "final farewell" at the Survivor Series pay-per-view later this month. On Sunday WWE.com released a new Top 10 video ranking "The Deadman's" greatest rivals throughout his three decades in the business.

The rankings, in order, were Randy Orton, Big Show, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Edge, Batista, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Brock Lesnar and Mankind.

As with any rankings, the list will undoubtedly spark some debate. There are no real surprises on who made the list — everybody involved had at least one memorable feud with "The Phenom," but seeing Michaels outside of the top three and Kane down at No. 3 will likely be met with criticism. Though it is possible WWE is trying to bolster the importance of Lesnar ending The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak and the 1998 Hell in a Cell Match by placing Mick Foley and Lesnar as the top two.

WWE put out a press release on Friday confirming The Undertaker's appearance at Survivor Series on Nov. 22. The announcement partially read, "Undertaker's Final Farewell will take place at Survivor Series on Sunday, November 22 at 7 pm ET streaming live around the world on WWE Network, capping off The Phenom's legendary 30-year career." Taker announced in the final episode of The Last Ride earlier this year that he had no intention of ever wrestling again, effectively retiring from his in-ring career.

