WWE Reveals Undertaker's Final Farewell Happening at Survivor Series

The Undertaker has had a legendary career in WWE, and has become an icon of not just WWF and then WWE but of professional wrestling as a whole. That's why it's difficult to picture wrestling without the presence of the Deadman, but it is happening, as WWE has just announced that Undertaker's final farewell will take place at Survivor Series, which will stream live on the WWE Network on November 22nd. Undertaker's career in WWE has spanned 30 years, so it's fitting that he will receive a legendary send-off, but it means even more that he will have his final farewell at Survivor Series, since that's also where he debuted back in 1990, bringing his career full circle.

A lot has happened since that debut, and all of it will have a place during the month-long celebration of Undertaker fittingly titled 30 Years of the Deadman. Through November WWE will have new documentaries spotlighting various parts of his legendary career, starting with The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer, which premieres this Sunday.

Fans can also take in Meeting The undertaker, WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer, which are available on the network now, and Brothers of Destruction will stream on the Network on Sunday, November 15th.

Fans will then get to hear from the man himself right after Survivor Series as he will talk to Stone Cold Steve Austin as part of a new episode of the Broken Skull Sessions on the Network.

That's not all either, as WWE will also be spotlighting Undertaker on WWE.com with photo galleries, videos, and new features, and Funko will also be getting in on the special occasion with two exclusive POP opportunities available through Amazon. Mattel will have an exclusive Undertaker action figure available as well, and there's even an Undertaker Tik Tok Challenge fans can participate in and special Instagram filters they can use.

It's all well deserved, as few wrestlers have had as legendary a career as Undertaker, who has delivered classic moments and matches against Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, and more throughout his career and a WrestleMania streak that will never be topped.

You can check out the trailer for Undertaker's Final Farewell in the video above, and let us know what you want to see from it in the comments or by letting me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!