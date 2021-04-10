Report: WWE Raw Is Getting a New Play-By-Play Commentator This Week

✖

The current commentary booth for Monday Night Raw consists of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe, but based on a new report by Wrestling Inc. that's about the change. Raj Giri reported over the weekend that Canadian sportscaster Adnan Virk will be stepping into the play-by-play role to replace Phillips.

Virk first made a name for himself in the 2000s while hosting multiple programs for Canada's TSN and signed with ESPN in April 2010. Over the next nine years he would host a wide variety of shows from SportsCenter to Outside the Lines to ESPN College Football. He was fired by the network in early 2019 after allegedly leaking information from within the company to members of the media. He has since taken up hosting positions for the MLB Network and DAZN while also hosting a pair of weekly podcasts.

Neither Virk nor WWE have officially commented on the news. Stay tuned for any future updates.

WWE has shaken up the commentary booth for its flagship show a number of times over the past few years. Weeks before Friday Night SmackDown made the jump to FOX in 2019 WWE split up the triop of Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young and replaced them with Vic Josephy, Jerry Lawler and Dio Maddin. Maddin eventually transitioned back into being a wrestler (now going by Mace), Lawler gradually stepped away, Samoa Joe took on a color commentary role during his two injuries and Joseph was replaced by Phillips beginning in January 2020.

What do you think of WWE bringing in Virk? Let us know in the comments below!

Here's the full card for WrestleMania 37, taking place this Saturday and Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two