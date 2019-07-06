WWE RAW: Big Time Double Main Event Set For This Week’s Show

After a well received edition of WWE RAW this week, WWE will look to build on that momentum this Monday night.

RAW takes place this week at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and is set to feature a double main event. The match that looks to close the show will be Universal Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch taking on Andrade and Zelina Vega.

The second main event being advertised is Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre taking on Roman Reigns and a partner that will be chosen by McMahon. This match has a stipulation that if The Undertaker gets involved, he will be removed from the tag team match at Extreme Rules next Sunday.

As we saw last week, it’s a new era in WWE as the company has recently shaken up their creative teams by handing over control of RAW to Paul Heyman and SmackDown to Eric Bischoff. Both men are expected to be brought along slowly into their new roles, though Heyman reportedly did have some influence on last week’s RAW show. Bischoff’s influence over SmackDown has not yet started, at least directly.

Both shows this week are the go-home editions of television for Extreme Rules on Sunday, July 14th. The card for Extreme Rules is as follows: