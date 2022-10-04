Fans Want Billy Gunn Involved in the DX Reunion on the WWE Raw Premiere
WWE's Monday Night Raw will celebrate its "Season Premiere" next week, which will include a D-Generation X reunion involving Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac. However, fans were quick to point out that another prominent member of the faction, Billy Gunn, will be absent. Gunn has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019 and is currently involved with one of its hottest acts as the manager of The Acclaimed, which explains why he won't be on WWE programming last week. But that didn't stop fans from making jokes about how the DX segment will be overrun by "Scissor Me" chants on social media. You can see some of the tweets below.
Fresh off winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens successfully retained their titles on last week's AEW Rampage by beating Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade. They'll be involved in a segment on this week's Dynamite where they'll celebrate "National Scissoring Day."
Oh You Didn't Know?
It’d be funny as hell if they had Billy Gunn show up for this and the Brooklyn crowd gave him the “Oh, scissor me daddy” chant. pic.twitter.com/6XpNSehIDO— Hal Haney (@HalHaneyArt) October 4, 2022
Do It!
Exchange Billy Gunn joining the dx anniversary for John Cena appearing with the acclaimed on dynamite pic.twitter.com/20v9KXxFKV— Ben(SLK fan club president)🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼 (@knoxben1) September 30, 2022
Don't Hug Me I'm Scared
Triple H when Billy Gunn arrives at the DX Reunion #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DuAFOKRxFV— Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) October 2, 2022
Doesn't Feel Right
They need to ask Tony Khan to borrow Billy Gunn for RAW next week. It’s not right having a DX reunion with only one half of the New Age Outlaws. pic.twitter.com/I7FDckURT5— 𝑷𝒖𝒎𝒑𝒌𝒊𝒏 𝑺𝒑𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝑷𝒂𝒑𝒊 🍂 (@NotoriousVIC007) October 4, 2022
You're Not Wrong
Imagine a "OOHHHH SCISSOR ME DADDY" chant during the DX segment on WWE RAW in two weeks. 🤣🤣
I meannnnnnnnnnn.... 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/biLrBCowU9— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) October 1, 2022
Facts
If the fans actually do scissor chants this might be the best segment in DX history— Graham Shaw (@00_Gram) October 4, 2022
He'll Be Fine
Billy Gunn watching on from the sidelines like... https://t.co/cV1w5iqoTR pic.twitter.com/2UGzoYPYdP— Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) October 4, 2022