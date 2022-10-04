Fans Want Billy Gunn Involved in the DX Reunion on the WWE Raw Premiere

WWE's Monday Night Raw will celebrate its "Season Premiere" next week, which will include a D-Generation X reunion involving Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac. However, fans were quick to point out that another prominent member of the faction, Billy Gunn, will be absent. Gunn has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019 and is currently involved with one of its hottest acts as the manager of The Acclaimed, which explains why he won't be on WWE programming last week. But that didn't stop fans from making jokes about how the DX segment will be overrun by "Scissor Me" chants on social media. You can see some of the tweets below.

Fresh off winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens successfully retained their titles on last week's AEW Rampage by beating Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade. They'll be involved in a segment on this week's Dynamite where they'll celebrate "National Scissoring Day."