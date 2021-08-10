✖

This week's Monday Night Raw saw a special pretaped segment as Elias was shown tossing his signature guitar into a fire pit. A voiceover from "The Drifter" could be heard saying, "WWE stood for Walk With Elias, but Elias is dead." The former WWE 24/7 Champion, real name Jeffrey Sciullo, has had his musician gimmick since 2015 and it resulted in him getting an abbreviated stay on NXT before being launched to the main roster. And while the gimmick has kept him mostly relegated to the midcard, he's managed to stay a fixture of WWE programming ever since.

The last few months have seen Elias treading water in a feud with Jaxson Ryker, who served as his tag partner before eventually turning on him. What do you think his next gimmick will be? Let us know in the comments below!

Elias' gimmick also saw him release two actual EPs in WWE: Walk With Elias (2018) and WWE: Universal Truth (2020). He talked about the latter in an interview with ComicBook late last year.

"The reason I call it that is because that's all I'm doing on this album," Elias said. "I'm giving you the truth. And when I get out there in front of a bunch of, whatever it may be, thousands of people across the world, millions watching on TV, I always say there is a universal truth. And everyone knows it deep in their hearts, and that is that WWE stands for 'Walk With Elias,' and this one is going to touch your heart.

"I think you're really going to get a taste of it with this new album," he continued. "The first album, Walk With Elias, it was very much about who I was at that time. And that'll always be me and will always be a part of me, but you're going to see there's a real spiritual element to this new music that I come out here with. It's spiritual energy, it's rock and roll. We're going to blend that all together, and you're going to see, not only has Elias evolved as a person, you're going to see that my music has evolved, my abilities have evolved, and onscreen, of course, when it comes time to getting it done in the ring, you're going to see the evolution there."