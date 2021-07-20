✖

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to Monday Night Raw this week, announcing himself as the next challenger for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. Lashley defeated a returning Keith Lee in an open challenge non-title match before the former Universal Champion's music. He then walked right up to the world champ and shouted "I'm next!" Goldberg was last seen at the Royal Rumble, losing to then WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in less than three minutes.

News of Goldberg's return first dropped late last week, with reports stating he'd be back to have a match with Lashley at SummerSlam next month. John Cena confirmed earlier in the night that the show's main event would be himself versus Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

This story is developing...