WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight and WWE Universal Champion Godlberg will be returning to WWE TV at next week's Monday Night Raw, according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. The former WCW star was last seen on WWE TV at the Royal Rumble, where he came up short in a WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre that lasted less than three minutes. Sapp's report stated WWE is setting up a program between "Da Man" and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley that will culminate in a match at SummerSlam.

Other matches that have been rumored for SummerSlam are Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the Universal Championship and Edge vs. Seth Rollins.

Check out the updated lineup for Money in the Bank below:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge

Roman Reigns vs. Edge WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston

Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders

AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina

This story is developing...