Keith Lee Returns From Hiatus, Faces WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on WWE Raw

✖

Keith Lee made his surprise return to WWE television on this week's Monday Night Raw, answering WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's open challenge for a non-title match. Lee was last booked for a United States Championship match (then held by Lashley) at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February but was pulled from the show due to an undisclosed injury. Since then Lee has repeatedly stated on Twitter that he would return but always stopped short of saying why he was no longer on TV.

"I miss you guys, as well as all the others that expressed this sentiment... whether in dm's, tweets, or comments. I miss you all," Lee wrote in one of his posts. "But do not fret. I will fight like no other to return...and when I do, we got a LOT of ground to cover.

Earlier this month marked the one-year anniversary since Lee made history, becoming the first man to hold both the NXT and North American Championships at the same time by ending Adam Cole's historic NXT Championship reign at the 2020 Great American Bash.

Many of you are reminding me of this day a year ago. So much has happened since then, it feels so long ago. Patience my friends....there is zero quit IN me. So don't you quit ON me. I miss you. And I love you. pic.twitter.com/6nENf4KSNw — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 8, 2021

Unfortunately, Lee's return did not result in a win. He managed to escape Lashley's attempt at The Hurt Lock, but was pinned after getting nailed by a Spear.

The returning @RealKeithLee brought the power, but a crushing SPEAR seals the deal for the All Mighty #WWEChampion!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Vx0B688H1F — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

This story is developing...