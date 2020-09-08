Ivar Injury Update Following WWE Raw Incident

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw featured an eight-man tag match pitting The Hurt Business (and its newest member, Cedric Alexander) against Ricochet, Apollo Crews and The Viking Raiders. Late in the match Ivar performed a dive through the second rope onto a crowd of wrestlers outside the ring, but something clearly went wrong as he immediately threw up the "X" symbol indicating to the medical trainers that he was hurt. Alexander and Ricochet then finished up the match inside the ring while the medical staff took care of Ivar.

WWE released an update on the former tag team champion later in the evening — "During the Eight-Man Tag Team Match on Monday Night Raw, Ivar suffered a cervical injury on a Viking Dive to the floor. As a precaution, Ivar was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery."

PWInsider's Mike Johnson added that initial report pointed towards Ivar suffering some type of stinger when he landed.

Ivar (real name Todd Smith) signed with WWE alongside Raymond Rowe as War Machine in January 2018. The pair were renamed the War Raiders when they arrived in NXT later that year, and had their gimmick changed to the Viking Raiders after being called over to the Raw roster. Together the pair have held the NXT and Raw Tag Team Championships and recently failed to win back the tag titles after a lengthy (and unorthodox) feud with the Street Profits.

WWE will return to the USA Network on Tuesday night with NXT's "Super Tuesday II" special, featuring an NXT Championship match between Finn Balor and Adam Cole, a Steel Cage Match between Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez, Roderick Strong vs. Killian Dain and Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory.