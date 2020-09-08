Watch: Ivar Seemingly Injured During WWE Raw Eight-Man Tag Match

✖

One of Monday Night Raw's highlights this week was Cedric Alexander turning heel, joining The Hurt Business and helping his new faction win an eight-man tag match against Ricochet, Apollo Crews and The Viking Raiders. Unfortunately, that eight-man tag match didn't go the way the wrestlers intended as Ivar seemingly injured himself while performing a dive outside the ring late in the bout. The big man quickly threw up the "X" sign with his hands after he landed, indicating something was wrong. Medical trainers tended to him at ringside while Alexander and Ricochet finished up the match.

You can see the clip of the incident below. As of now, WWE has not confirmed the severity of Ivar's injury. The 36-year old (real name Todd Smith) made a name of himself alongside Raymond Rowe on the independent wrestling scene as the dominant War Machine tag team. Following successful tenures in Ring of Honor and New Japan, the pair signed with WWE in early 2018, adopting the name War Machine as they arrived in NXT.

The pair never lost a match while in NXT and held the NXT Tag Team Championships for more than 100 days before vacating due to their move to the Raw roster. The two held the Raw Tag Team Championships for more than three months in late 2019 before losing to Seth Rollins and Murphy on the January 20, 2020 episode of Raw.

We will provide an update on Ivar's status as more information becomes available.