WWE Fans Loved Jimmy Smith's First Night as WWE Raw Commentator

Jimmy Smith, a former commentator for the UFC and Bellator, made his debut as the play-by-play commentator for WWE's Monday Night Raw on Memorial Day. Smith was taking over for MLB Network's Adnan Virk, who surprisingly departed from the company last week after working just seven episodes of Raw. And while Virk's first few weeks were met with mixed reactions, Smith's debut seemed to receive high praise across the board as he called matches like Randy Orton vs. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre.

check out some of the reactions from fans online in the list below!

Photo: Twitter/ @TheAngleRadio