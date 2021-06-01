WWE Fans Loved Jimmy Smith's First Night as WWE Raw Commentator
Jimmy Smith, a former commentator for the UFC and Bellator, made his debut as the play-by-play commentator for WWE's Monday Night Raw on Memorial Day. Smith was taking over for MLB Network's Adnan Virk, who surprisingly departed from the company last week after working just seven episodes of Raw. And while Virk's first few weeks were met with mixed reactions, Smith's debut seemed to receive high praise across the board as he called matches like Randy Orton vs. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre.
Early Praise
Already I like Jimmy Smith's voice better than Adnan Virk's for this role, nothing against Virk, but this fits better #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Va9I0fuB2W— The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) June 1, 2021
A Highlight
RAW was pretty rough in the beginning but it picked up after awhile. Also Jimmy Smith is a great commentator definitely keep him #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/j1iPVFDuRi— Zay #HitRowSZN #HangmanPageSZN (@ShamirZay) June 1, 2021
Life is Funny
Jimmy Smith calling a match involving Matt Riddle on #WWERaw is a real trip.— Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 1, 2021
Wrong Jimmy, Tommy!
True Story— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) June 1, 2021
When I heard Jimmy Smith was the new announcer
I said to myself why they having the NYPD Blue guy calling #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gziJmtmCPC
Stepping Inside the Fire
Jimmy Smith stepping right into the fire tonight and doing a good job out of the gate. #WWERaw— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 1, 2021
Promising
I know it’s early, but Jimmy Smith seems far more comfortable in his commentary role on #WWERaw compared to Adnan Virk. He doesn’t sound like a first time #WWE commentator, which is promising.— Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) June 1, 2021
Nailed It!
Jimmy Smith absolutely nailed it tonight.#WWERaw— ✌❤🤘 Stephen (@view_raw) June 1, 2021