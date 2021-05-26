WWE Reportedly Picks Adnan Virk's Replacement for WWE Raw Commentary Team

✖

WWE and Adnan Virk officially announced on Tuesday that the two parties had agreed to "mutually part ways" after his seven-week run as Monday Night Raw's play-by-play commentator. The promotion has yet to announce Virk's replacement, but according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, former UFC commentator Jimmy Smith will be taking over the role.

"Smith, 43, best known for his 2010 to 2017 run with Bellator, has been working with Michael Cole and WWE staff of late to train for a possible announcing role," Meltzer's report read. "According to sources within the company, Cole has praised him heavily and found him to be very versatile."

This story is developing...