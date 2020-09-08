Watch: Kevin Owens Cuts an Intense Promo on Raw Talk

✖

Kevin Owens had a rough night on this week's Monday Night Raw. The former WWE Universal Champion made an appearance inside Raw Underground, where he battled Aleister Black throughout the show's three segments in an attempt to get revenge for Black's recent heel turn. Unfortunately, neither man came out on top, as Dabba-Kato chokeslammed both after they got near him outside of the ring. Owens appeared on Raw Talk after the show, and once the subject of Kato came up he jumped on top of the commentary table and started cutting a promo on both the big man and Black.

"So here's the thing... how many times, how long do you have to get stomped, beaten down (and) spat on until something changes? How long do you take it? Listen, I've been trying to do things the right way, that's been the whole thing," Owens said. "That's why me and Seth (Rollins) went down this path. I've done a lot of really terrible things throughout my career to try and get my point across, to try and make my career go forward and it never felt right. So now I'm trying to do things a different way and this is the crap I get? I get no-names trying to make a name for themselves on my back. I get Aleister Black trying to, I don't even know what he's trying to do.

EVERYBODY LISTEN UP!@FightOwensFight had a lot to get off his chest on #RawTalk! pic.twitter.com/hXLtJrZjM4 — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2020

"But this is the thing you guys need to remember and that they need to remember — Dabba-Kato, buddy, I won't forget about what you did tonight," he continued. "Trust me, I don't care how big you are, I don't care about how dangerous you are. I will come after you. And it might not work out for me, but here's the thing — I don't care about that either. Because I will fight, I will give you hell. And Aleister Black, you chose the wrong person to take your anger out on. Because next time I see you, next time I get within 10 feet of you I will whip your ass and make you wish you were back in Germany away from me."

Owens defeated Seth Rollins back at WrestleMania 36, but since then he's struggled to gain much momentum on the Raw roster. He has not held a championship since his third reign as United States Champion back in July 2017.