Watch: Lana Climbs Into Bed With Bobby Lashley on WWE Raw, Rusev Snaps

Monday Night Raw kicked off this week with a follow-up to the new love triangle storyline between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley. After chasing away both King Corbin and Randy Orton, Rusev was interrupted by a video feed of Lashley inside of a hotel room. Lana then entered the frame and removed her robe to join Lashley in bed. Lashley explained that Lana was leaving him because he had been sending so much of their money home to Bulgaria, then she revealed that everything they owned was in her name and that she was taking it all for herself. The camera cut just as the two pulled the sheets over each other.

This sent Rusev into a blind rage as he attacked both Corbin and Orton, yelling at them for laughing at his pain. The steamy angle was the butt of many jokes at the end of last week’s Raw, thoguh many fans were also upset over the fact that this marked the fourth time WWE had the real-life couple involved in an infidelity storyline

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE posted a few extra photos from their segment on the company’s Instagram page after the segment was over.

While there’s no sign of there being any real-life issues between Rusev and Lana, the “Ravishing Russian” kept up appearances before Friday Night SmackDown last week and took interviews alongside Lashley during the “Blue Carpet” special.