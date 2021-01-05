WWE Fans Grossed Out By Randy Orton Pulling Jeff Hardy's Ears Again
WWE fans were seriously grossed out seeing Randy Orton pulling on Jeff Hardy's ears again during Legends Night on Monday Night Raw. Throughout the entire night, Orton made his anger known as the Legend Killer continued to berate and insult any past superstar that he had come across. This included the likes of the Big Show, Mark Henry, and Ric Flair, so it seemed like Orton would be getting his comeuppance when facing off against another legend in his own right, Jeff Hardy. But things quickly took a turn for the worst as all of Orton's threats seemed to come down on Hardy during their match.
In a brutal exchange of moves, Orton returned to one of the most notorious moves he used against Hardy during their bout at Hell in a Cell back in 2018. He made major waves with fans when he started to pull on Hardy's earlobes (which had been extended due to his gauges), and he returned to that move with their match at Monday Night Raw.
NOT AGAIN, RANDY!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/KVx5WbNIzH— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
This string of brutality eventually did wear Jeff Hardy down enough to the point where Orton was able to win the match at the end of the day and putting another notch in his "Legend Killer" belt. Read on to see what fans are saying about this brutal move making its return, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
If Those Ears Could Talk...
prevnext
Jeff Hardy’s earlobes whenever they see Randy Orton:#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8nkGn3sulx— Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) January 5, 2021
"It Physically Pains Me"
prevnext
Every time Randy messes with Jeff's ears it physically pains me! #WWERaw— Samuel 🔥 (@MotionlessFiend) January 5, 2021
Orton Really is the Legend Killer!
prevnext
It seems I only ever like Randy when he's doing horrible things to Jeff Hardy. #WWERaw— Wes's Guide to Grimm (@storytellerwes2) January 5, 2021
Can't Handle it
prevnext
Please don’t ever attack @JEFFHARDYBRAND ears again. I can’t handle ears that are being twisted #WWERaw— Alexandra LaMontagna (@duckie1313) January 5, 2021
STOP
prevnext
STOP WITH THE EARLOBES 😖😖😖 #WWERAW— just a sexy BROTHER (@goWOOonabitch) January 5, 2021
"Gruesome as Hell"
prevnext
That fucking ear spot. I don’t care how much death match wrestling one watches; seeing a man attempt to rip another man’s ears off by the gaps is gruesome as hell. #WWERAW— Robbie S. (@KHsNotebook) January 5, 2021
Those Flashbacks...
prevnext
Randy Orton trying to rip Jeff Hardy’s fucking ears off gives me haunting flashbacks to Hell In A Cell in 2018. #RAWLegendsNight #WWERaw— Christian Maracle (@MaracleMan) January 5, 2021
NOT THE EAR THOUGH
prevnext
#WWERaw NOT THE EAR 🙈 pic.twitter.com/NH5UopqA3f— MAGALI REZA (@MagaliReza) January 5, 2021
EWW
prevnext
NOT THE EAR SHIT AGAIN RANDY EW #WWERaw— alyssa (@BESSONSMARTELL) January 5, 2021
"No Thank You"
prev
Again Randy? Really? Ew. No thank you #WWERaw— Brad (@Glimjii) January 5, 2021