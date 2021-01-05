WWE Fans Grossed Out By Randy Orton Pulling Jeff Hardy's Ears Again

WWE fans were seriously grossed out seeing Randy Orton pulling on Jeff Hardy's ears again during Legends Night on Monday Night Raw. Throughout the entire night, Orton made his anger known as the Legend Killer continued to berate and insult any past superstar that he had come across. This included the likes of the Big Show, Mark Henry, and Ric Flair, so it seemed like Orton would be getting his comeuppance when facing off against another legend in his own right, Jeff Hardy. But things quickly took a turn for the worst as all of Orton's threats seemed to come down on Hardy during their match.

In a brutal exchange of moves, Orton returned to one of the most notorious moves he used against Hardy during their bout at Hell in a Cell back in 2018. He made major waves with fans when he started to pull on Hardy's earlobes (which had been extended due to his gauges), and he returned to that move with their match at Monday Night Raw.

This string of brutality eventually did wear Jeff Hardy down enough to the point where Orton was able to win the match at the end of the day and putting another notch in his "Legend Killer" belt.