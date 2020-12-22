WWE Raw Legends Night: Every Legend Announced for Jan. 4 Special

✖

WWE announced during this week's Monday Night Raw that the Jan. 4, 2021 episode will have a special theme — Raw: Legends Night. The show will center around stars from the past returning to the Red Brand, headlined by Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. The company did a similar show, the Raw Reunion, back in July 2019 and managed to bring in an average audience of more than three million fans. That show was headlined by Hogan and Flair as well, but also had "Stone Cold" Steve Austin present to close out the show.

The lineup of legends includes Hogan, Flair, Kurt Angle, Beth Phoenix, Torrie Wilson. Big Show, Jacquelyn, Booker T, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Jeff Jarrett, Mickie James, Jimmy Hart, Carlito, Ivory, The Boogeyman, Mark Henry, IRS, Alicia Fox, Hillbilly Jim, Melina and Michael P.S. Hayes were also shown but not named.

Which former star are you most excited to see? Let us know down in the comments!

Flair was the latest of the aforementioned legends to appear on WWE television, popping up backstage while Charlotte Flair and Asuka captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Sunday's TLC event. Here are the full results from that show:

(Kickoff) Big E, Daniel Bryan, Chad Gable and Otis def. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. AJ Styles and The Miz (TLC Match)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks def. Carmella

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Hurt Business def. The New Day

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Asuka & Charlotte Flair def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Kevin Owens (TLC Match)

Firefly Inferno Match: Randy Orton def. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

On Monday Flair popped up on Twitter to pay his respects to Kevin Greene, the NFL Hall of Famer and WCW alum who passed away at the age of 58.