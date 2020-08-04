WWE Raw's Hyped-Up New Faction Barely Appeared

By Connor Casey

WWE confirmed a new report on Monday afternoon that a new faction would be appearing on Monday Night Raw this week. And while that technically happened, it wasn't in the way many fans hoped. At the start of the show the power inside the WWE Performance Center started flickering off and on. As the episode continued microphones started periodically shutting off, and equipment backstage was shown to be vandalized.

Finally, in the last hour, security footage from outside the PC showed a group of hooded figures throw objects at a generator, causing it to catch fire. The group was not mentioned for the rest of the show.

Needless to say, fans were underwhelmed.

Elsewhere on the show, Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television to introduce a new concept, Raw Underground. The last of the segments saw The Hurt Business arrive and declare that the underground fight league was under new management. The three each won quick fights, then attacked more men around the ring.

The show also saw more matches get added to the SummerSlam card. Check out the updated lineup below:

  • WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
  • Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
  • United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
  • Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (if she beats Bayley next week)
  • Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

