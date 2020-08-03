New Faction Set to Debut on WWE Raw Tonight

This week's Monday Night Raw will see the debut of a new faction on the Red Brand. The plans for the mystery group were initially reported on via Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, but then WWE.com opted to confirm the story. The site's update read, "WWE.com has learned that a new faction is arriving on Raw tonight. The Superstars comprising this faction have yet to be revealed, but rumblings around the WWE Performance Center say that the group is out to cause chaos and shake up the organization's structure."

It's unclear if the group will be connected to Shane McMahon, who will be making his first appearance on television tonight since getting "fired" by Kevin Owens back in October 2019.

https://t.co/wNpELtByip has learned that a new faction is arriving on #WWERaw tonight. What does this alliance have in store for the red brand? https://t.co/q4qevMklVZ — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2020

Satin's report provided a few more details on the group, stating that the members of the group "are being kept close to the vest by upper brass and will not be immediately revealed" and the group is not intended to be "political."

This story comes just a few weeks after a report dropped that WWE was looking to bring back the Nation of Domination from the Attitude Era. Former members Ron Simmons and Mark Henry have been seen backstage in the weeks since then.

Reigning United States Champion Apollo Crews (who will also make his return to the show tonight) even talked about the possibility of the Nation's return in a recent interview with Sporting News.

"I feel like everyone would love to see something like that today," Crews said. "I would have to be a part of it. I wouldn't want to be on the outside looking in at that faction. I saw everyone talking about it and it would be dope. That's what so many people want to see. Not only myself, but I know a few guys backstage would want to be in it. Thinking about those possibilities is really cool. But it would have to be a babyface stable today.

"I'd definitely have to put me in there," he continued, listing possible members. "You've gotta have MVP and Bobby Lashley. I'm going to have some extra group members with Shelton Benjamin, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. That's a solid group right there."

