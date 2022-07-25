Roman Reigns Booked for Tonight's WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden

WWE's Monday Night Raw will air tonight from the historic Madison Square Garden Arena, and it promises to be one for the record books. This will be the first episode in Raw history to not have Vince McMahon as its booker, following his sudden retirement announcement last week. Triple H has now stepped into his new role as Head of Creative and the episode will serve as the Red Brand's go-home show for Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view. According to Fightful Select, it was already the highest-grossing episode of Raw a week ago and @WrestleTix is reporting it's on the verge of being sold out.

The episode will be headlined by The Bloodline taking on Riddle and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match. This marks Roman Reigns' first televised match on the Red Brand since September and his first televised match since successfully retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle back on June 17.

The episode will also celebrate 20 years since Rey Mysterio's WWE debut. He'll team with Dominik Mysterio to face The Judgement Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest with Edge potentially making his comeback during the match. Check out the full lineup for the show below:

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Riddle & The Street Profits

The Mysterios vs. The Judgement Day

Logan Paul presents "Impaulsive TV"

What do you think of the lineup for the first episode with Triple H as the head booker? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

h/t Fightful Select