WWE Raw Preview: United States Championship Ladder Match, Kairi Sane’s Return

With no football games on and the Royal Rumble just six nights away, WWE has loaded up this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Along with another appearance from WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, the show will feature a Ladder Match for the United States Championship between Andrade and Rey Mysterio, a singles bout between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre and a mixed tag match involving Rusev, Live Morgan, Bobby Lashley and Lana. The show will also see the in-ring return for Kairi Sane, who reportedly suffered a concussion back at the TLC pay-per-view during The Kabuki Warriors’ tag title defense against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

As part of the build for Lynch’s title defense against Asuka, she’ll be the one facing Sane.

The night before the Rumble will see NXT battle NXT UK for brand supremacy at the Worlds Collide event at Houston’s Toyota Center. Here’s the card for that show:

Imperium (Walter, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aicher, Marcel Barthel) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripely vs. Toni Storm

Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dargunov

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Angel Garza vs. Isaiah Scott vs. TBD vs. TBD

DIY vs. Moustache Mountain

Then on Sunday night the Royal Rumble will take place at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. Here’s the card for that show thus far:

WWE Universal Championship: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Strap Match)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Falls Count Anwhere)

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Cain Velasquez, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, TBA) — Winner Gets a World Championship Match at WrestleMania 36

Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, TBA) — Winners Gets a Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 36

The latest betting odds for the Royal Rumble has Roman Reigns favorited to win the Men’s match, while Shayna Baszler is predicted to win the Women’s match.