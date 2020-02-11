Watch: Randy Orton Nails Matt Hardy With a Con-Chair-To on WWE Raw

Randy Orton once again made his way out to the ring on Monday Night Raw this week to try and explain his actions regarding his violent attack on Edge two weeks ago. However “The Viper” could only get a few sentences out before being interrupted by Matt Hardy, who was just as confused and upset as everyone else in the arena. Hardy addressed the tumultuous history he had with the WWE Hall of Famer, bringing up their real-life love triangle with Hardy’s then-girlfriend Lita. But he pointed out that their history growing up in the business together meant more than that, and demanded some answers out of Orton.

“The Viper” responded with an RKO attempt, but Hardy countered it and attacked with a few strikes. But eventually Orton got enough separation to nail his finisher, and then went to ringside to grab a couple of steel chairs. Just like his attack on Edge, Orton nailed Hardy with a Con-Chair-To.

