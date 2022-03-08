RK-Bro Win Back the Raw Tag Team Championships on WWE Raw

RK-Bro became two-time Raw Tag Team Champions on this week’s Monday Night Raw, defeating both Alpha Academy and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in an excellent triple threat tag team match. The furious final moments of the match saw Orton nail Gable with an RKO mid-moonsault, get tossed out of the ring by Rollins and Owens, who then teamed up on Gable with a Buckle Bomb/Stunner and Stomp combination. But before Rollins could make the cover, Riddle tossed him out of the ring and covered Gable for the pin.

Orton and Riddle then cut a promo after the match, celebrating the fact that they were guaranteed spots at WrestleMania 38. “The Viper” then said this was the most fun he’s had in his 20 years in the WWE and that he considers Riddle to be his friend.

Riddle revealed in an interview with TalkSport last year that it was, surprisingly, Orton’s idea to form a tag team with the former MMA star. The pair first won the Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam by beating AJ Styles and Omos, then dropped them to Chad Gable and Otis in January.

“He was like ‘Hey, this RKBro thing you mentioned, it actually sounds pretty cool,’” Riddle said. “And I was like [speechless expression]. Nobody else thought it was cool, the only people who really thought it was cool was Randy and me. So then we pitched it and I don’t think it was supposed to have legs or last that long, but kind of like with me and Pete Dunne as the Broserweights, people saw our chemistry together in backstage segments, they know we can both go in the ring for days and here we are.”

“Vince [McMahon] loves it,” he added. “Bruce [Prichard] loves it. Everybody at the office loves it. The boys love it. They love it so much, they’re starting to hate it [laughs]. That’s how much they love it. … It was a team that nobody knew they wanted and now they need it.”

