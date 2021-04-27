WWE Raw: Randy Orton and Riddle Testing New Tag Team "RKBro"

✖

Randy Orton and Riddle are testing out a new tag team, "RKBro," on WWE Monday Night Raw! Ever since Riddle lost the United States Championship at WrestleMania 37, he has been floating around the WWE Monday Night Raw roster without any clear plans as to what he could be doing next. While it seemed like he could be aiming to reclaim his former championship, his brutal defeat the Raw after WrestleMania seemed to put that to bed. It's kind of been the same situation for Randy Orton, who has yet to find a clear post-WrestleMania direction either.

Following Riddle pitching a new tag team with Randy Orton known as "RKBro," the newest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw had Orton officially respond. Talking to Riddle backstage, he revealed that while the two of them have nothing in common (and he kind of finds Riddle annoying), he thought the name "RKBro" was catchy enough for the two of them to try out in a match against former Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

As WWE fans know well enough by now, Orton is not one to really work in a team so there was a lot of waiting for the other shoe to drop when he agreed to this match against Benjamin and Alexander. But as the match continued, Orton even gave Riddle the final tag to allow Riddle to deal the final move and actually get the pin to win the match. While Orton did not stick around to celebrate for long with Riddle, the smile on his face teased that they'll be working together longer.

It's interesting to see Raw's Tag Team division continue to build with pairs like this when we have yet to see the current Raw Tag Team Champions, Aj Styles and Omos, in action since their win at WrestleMania 37. If RKBro does continue to pick up steam (and it seems like it's already a catchy name picking up steam with fans), they could end up the next big challenges for those titles.

But what do you think of Randy Orton and Riddle forming RKBro? Do you want to see more of this new team? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!