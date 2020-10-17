WWE Raw Season Premiere: Big Segment Announced For Show

With this year's WWE Draft now completed, SmackDown aired its season premiere on Friday night. WWE Raw will follow that up with their premiere on Monday night on the USA Network and several segments and matches have been announced. Last night during SmackDown, a promo aired promoting the Firefly Funhouse coming to Raw. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was drafted by the Raw brand during the final night of the draft this past Monday night. Alexa Bliss was not mentioned for the segment, though she did appear with Wyatt last Monday night and is also now a Raw superstar.

Matches announced so far for Monday night:

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Lana

Asuka (c) vs. Lana Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee

Also announced is a concert by Elias for the fans and Jeff Hardy and a confrontation between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton just six days ahead of their championship bout at the Hell In A Cell PPV event.

WWE.com is promoting the possible McIntyre and Orton confrontation:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has vowed to make Randy Orton’s life hell until they are locked inside Hell in a Cell on Oct. 25. With just six days left before they step inside the career-altering battleground, what will McIntyre and The Viper subject each other to? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

And the Elias concert:

Elias returned to WWE last Monday with a smash hit, splintering his guitar across the back of Jeff Hardy. After being drafted to Raw, the songster revealed that he’s out for payback on Hardy after a car accident involving The Charismatic Enigma several months ago on SmackDown put Elias on the shelf. While Hardy has not been proven to be the perpetrator, Elias says he doesn’t need any proof.

To celebrate his return, Elias has promised to put on a concert that no one will forget, especially The Charismatic Enigma. As he prepares for the release of his new album “The Universal Truth” on Oct. 26, what does Elias have in store?

Which moves made in the WWE Draft have you most excited about the future of Raw? Let us know in the comments section below. Additionally, you can give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE and AEW.