WWE Ups the Ante on Tonight's WWE Raw Main Event

WWE initially announced this week's Monday Night Raw would feature a non-title match between Seth Rollins and The Judgement Day's Finn Balor. But the company has since decided to up the ante on the match, announcing late Monday afternoon that it will actually be for Rollins' United States Championship. "The Visionary" has only been champion for a little over a month, but has already managed to retain his title against Matt Riddle and Austin Theory on a Money in the Bank cash-in. There's also still the matter of Bobby Lashley, who still wants to get his hands back on the title after Brock Lesnar cost him the gold last month.

Other announcements for this week's Raw include Riddle vs. Chad Gable and a Miz TV segment regarding The Miz and Dexter Lumis. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

This story is developing...