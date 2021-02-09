Shane McMahon Appears on WWE Raw, Announces Elimination Chamber Main Event

✖

Shane McMahon made a surprise appearance to kick off this week's Monday Night Raw, confirming the main event for the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view alongside Adam Pearce. The show will see Drew McIntyre defend the WWE Championship inside the steel structure, and all of his opponents will be former world champions. The other competitors were confirmed to be Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz and Sheamus.

McIntyre has already successfully defended his title multiple times against Orton, beat both Styles and The Miz at TLC and now finds himself in a feud with Sheamus after his surprise betrayal last week.

McIntyre approached McMahon backstage after the announcement, where "Shane-O-Mac" explained he needed a big main event for the pay-per-view and that it'd be a great chance for Drew to "test his metal."

The biggest wildcard in the match will likely be Miz, who still has his Money in the Bank contract after a technicality enabled him to get it back after his initial cash-in at TLC. There's also still the possibility that Orton could win the title back and wind up facing Edge at WrestleMania 37, which was WWE's original plan midway through 2020.

McIntyre will face Orton later in the night in a non-title match, while Hardy and Styles kicked off the show's in-ring action. Who do you think walks out of Elimination Chamber as WWE Champion? Let's hear those predictions in the comments!