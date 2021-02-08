WWE Fans Are Getting Tired of Seeing Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE announced that this week's Raw will be headlined by a non-title match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. The two were previously locked in a feud that utterly dominated Raw's programming throughout the back half of 2020, which included three pay-per-view matches, a fourth WWE Championship match on Nov. 16 episode of Raw and a pair of six-man tag matches sprinkled in for good measure. WWE wanted to return to the feud even sooner by announcing another non-title match last month, but it was scrapped when McIntyre was pulled due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Based on the reaction on social media, fans aren't too thrilled about seeing a return to the McIntyre/Orton well, especially since the match is all but guaranteed to have some sort of interference by either Alexa Bliss or The Fiend (if not both).

Check out some of the reactions in the list below, and let us know what you think of the matchup down in the comments!