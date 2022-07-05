Theory Explains His Money in the Bank Plans on WWE Raw

Theory and Bobby Lashley had a war of words at the start of this week's Monday Night Raw, resulting in "A-Town Down" explaining his plans for SummerSlam. Not only will he get a shot at winning back the United States Championship in a match against "The All Mighty," but he also plans to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Lashley responded to the news by planting Theory with a chokeslam.

Historically, cashing in at SummerSlam has led to success for Money in the Bank contract holders. Both Alberto Del Rio and Randy Orton became WWE Champion by cashing in at the end of the show, while Braun Strowman had his attempt thwarted before cashing in thanks to an attack by Brock Lesnar.

Three matches have now been made official for SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville — Reigns vs. Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match, Theory vs. Lashley and Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin. Stay tuned for full coverage of the show!

This story is developing...