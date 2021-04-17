WWE: Former Raw Underground Star Debuts on SmackDown With New Name

✖

Fans got a surprise during Apollo Crews and Big E's Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 37 when a mysterious new character interrupted the match and knocked out Big E, clearing the way for Crews to win the match. That was none other than Dabba-Kato, who most will remember from a short stint on WWE's experiment Raw Underground. After his appearance at WrestleMania, fans were interested to see what the new angle was, and he got his new name on tonight's SmackDown.

Kato was dressed in full military-inspired gear, and during a promo on tonight's SmackDown, Crews was joined by his new ally. Holding his Intercontinental Championship, Crews said that Big E was not in the building and the reason why was because of his ally, who he called Commander Azeez.

After his #ICTitle victory at #WrestleMania, @WWEApollo tells the entire #SmackDown locker room to beware of Commander Azeez and the Nigerian Nail! pic.twitter.com/JPkwvQrp3b — WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2021

Crews also said that Azeez had his back, so if someone came for his Intercontinental Championship, they would have to go through him as well. Crews was all smiles, as was Azeez, but we imagine when Big E gets back, he will be a bit livid about how Crews and his new partner are mocking him.

Kato was used during the short-lived Raw Underground portion of Raw that ran for a month or two before disappearing. It was thought it might come back in some form, but that never turned out to be the case. Now Kato has a new storyline and a new character, and we'll be interested to see what happens next.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

The blue brand prepares for the fallout from WrestleMania as Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode look to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio battles Otis and more.

Here's what is on deck:

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs The Street Profits

Rey Mysterio vs Otis

