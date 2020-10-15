WWE Updates the Banners for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown

✖

Now that the WWE Draft is officially over, Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown are moving on with new identities for the next calendar year. A large chunk of WWE's roster wound up switching brands throughout the two-day event, and WWE.com decided to reflect those changes by updating the banners for both shows. The Raw banner now features WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

Meanwhile, SmackDown's has Roman Reigns front-and-center along with Seth Rollins, The Stree Profits, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Otis.

The new SD & Raw updated banners Cool for profits! pic.twitter.com/7hviILElWx — Laura (@RosePlanted_) October 14, 2020

There aren't too many surprises on who WWE picked, especially given how well McIntyre and Reigns have been pushed as world champions this year. It's a great sign to see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on the SmackDown list given how WWE usually views its tag teams and Otis' inclusion could mean WWE has more planned for him than just his Money in the Bank contract drama. It's also interesting to see Alexa Bliss positioned right next to The Fiend, as this week's Raw showed the two are going to move forward with this mysterious partnership storyline.

The Fiend and Alexa Bliss have arrived... and it didn't take long. Double Sister Abigail to Andrade and Zelina Vega 😱 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UmjIxXNdtn — GiveMeSport WWE & Wrestling (@GMS_WWE) October 13, 2020

Here's the full list of every wrestler who swapped brands during this year's Draft:

Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, The Miz & John Morrison, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Bray Wyatt, The Street Profits, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, Elias, Lacey Evans, Sheamus, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, Aleister Black, Natalya, The Riott Squad, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, Billie Kay and Zelina Vega.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, takes place on Oct. 25 inside the WWE ThunderDome. Check out the full card (so far) below: