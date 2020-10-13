Every Pick From the 2020 WWE Draft
The 2020 WWE Draft has officially come to a close. And between the two nights of selections, the two supplementary drafts on Talking Smack and Raw Talk and the free agency signings announced via social media, more than 60 picks were made between Raw and SmackDown over the past four days. We've compiled the complete list of draft picks for both shows, starting with Drew McIntyre for Monday Night Raw and Roman Reigns for Friday Night SmackDown.
Raw: Drew McIntyre
I'M NOT FREAKIN' LEAVING!!!! Number one baby! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1F5DyuZIy8— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 10, 2020
SmackDown: Roman Reigns
Business of the evening is handled.— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 10, 2020
This island of relevancy operates on my time...
And my blood WILL fall in line. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/SLn7xTuSYy
Raw: Asuka
【 #スマックダウン 速報】ロウ残留が決定したアスカ「誰が来てもかまへん、かまへん！😆」@WWEAsuka #WWE #SmackDown #WWEDraft #wwe_jp pic.twitter.com/xPOAXfIEYE— WWE Japan (@WWEJapan) October 10, 2020
SmackDown: Seth Rollins
Still with you a little longer.— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 11, 2020
Where I’m going, they cannot come.
Final address of the Monday Night Messiah... for the Greater Good. #WWERaw
Raw: The Hurt Business
We ain’t done with #WWERaw yet! #TheHurtBusiness #WWEDraft https://t.co/9GNp9Kv3y3— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) October 10, 2020
Raw: AJ Styles
Monday Night Raw is going to be… 𝑷𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒂𝒍! @AJStylesOrg bids farewell to #SmackDown after being drafted to #WWERaw. #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/ra1yMEdElY— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2020
SmackDown: Sasha Banks
.@SashaBanksWWE is a whole mood. 🙌#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/uwwMTcxkLg— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2020
Raw: Naomi
“Birds flying high you know how I feel— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) October 12, 2020
Sun in the sky you know how I feel
Breeze driftin' on by you know how I feel
It's a new dawn
It's a new day
It's a new life for me yeah
It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life for me
Ouh
And I'm feeling good” Nina Simone 🎶 pic.twitter.com/bSj6Qq6ILW
SmackDown: Bianca Beliar
https://t.co/3oXemsHugh pic.twitter.com/BoIBSbvQfb— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
1️⃣0️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/iJCrDhYdnE— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2020
Raw: Ricochet
Yoooo!!! Ya boy 3rd round pick, that’s wassup! Raw is my home! Time to get this party started! #WWEDraft #wweraw— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) October 10, 2020
SmackDown: Jey Uso
Ready for war. https://t.co/x0XqOzCI0F— The Usos (@WWEUsos) October 3, 2020
Raw: Mandy Rose
🌴☀️”Life isn’t bad for a Pre-first round draft pick” #hotpick I mean #toppick - @WWE_MandyRose @WWE #raw #WWEDraft #wwe #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lCDFgOSuxv— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) October 9, 2020
SmackDown: Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio
Raw: The Miz & John Morrison
Raw: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods
This hurts. Please tell him I said it’s gonna be alright https://t.co/tcdyAMLX84— Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) October 10, 2020
SmackDown: Big E
R.I.P
The New Day
2015-2020
Genuinely one of the best teams in WWE history.#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/RrbKi8NSmI— Mark (@WrestlingJebus) October 10, 2020
Raw: Dana Brooke
Gosh , we look good together 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/jhqUMB3hUT— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Otis
2 HEARTS
1 SOUL
I LOVE YOU BIG BROTHER ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/E3Akch8PbB— OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) October 10, 2020
Raw: Angel Garza
Let’s keep doing it on Mondays 😈😇😎😎 #wweraw @WWE @wweespanol #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/7CevCBfXMv— Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) October 10, 2020
Raw: Humberto Carrillo
5 weitere Superstars, wissen jetzt in welcher Show sie ab sofort zu Hause sind!@humberto_wwe - #WWERaw@WWE_Murphy - #SmackDown @DrewGulak - #WWERaw@KalistoWWE - #SmackDown @tuckerwwe - #WWERaw #WWEDraft #WWE pic.twitter.com/3JmHvnigEZ— WWEDEUTSCHLAND (@Christi31865537) October 10, 2020
SmackDown: Murphy
2️⃣2️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/ffN9DbtUTv— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2020
Raw: Drew Gulak
As announced on #TalkingSmack, #WWERaw and #SmackDown got some more #WWEDraft picks!
🔴 @humberto_wwe
🔵 @WWE_Murphy
🔴 @tuckerwwe
🔵 @KalistoWWE
🔴 @DrewGulak
Could the @WWEUniverse be looking at the next BREAKOUT STAR?https://t.co/iou8jpnoYA pic.twitter.com/EzChF1dLhC— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2020
SmackDown: Kalisto
G.L.O.A.T pic.twitter.com/tnhmToRvpH— KALISTO (manny) (@KalistoWWE) October 11, 2020
Raw: Tucker
A brotherhood unlike any other.
Love you man, see you around. pic.twitter.com/upzA0T0Owd— TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) October 10, 2020
Raw: Bray Wyatt
⬇️⬇️ 🔴🔵 2020 #WWEDraft Night 2 PICKS 🔵🔴⬇️⬇️
----------
1️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/dyGrKhw1OZ— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Bayley
I AM SMACKDOWN!!!!! https://t.co/cp7YAQtXN0— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Randy Orton
3️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/4RIWLJxRmT— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: The Street Profits
The exchange is official:@TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins are now your #WWERaw #TagTeamChampions, and The #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE are your #SmackDown #TagTeamChampions! pic.twitter.com/54A2g8X3fw— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Charlotte Flair
Raw: Braun Strowman
A season premiere needs a MONSTER match. You can’t get any bigger than this. The #UniversalTitle is on the line!!!#RomanvsBraun #TribalChiefvsMonster#Smackdown https://t.co/jQLr4IVNpl— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 12, 2020
SmackDown: Daniel Bryan
7️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/18pMiIGvxy— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Matt Riddle
EXCLUSIVE: @SuperKingofBros is ALL about the opportunity that lies ahead on #WWERaw!
Presented by @Skittles. pic.twitter.com/6kA2DVhZpU— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Kevin Owens
https://t.co/JlidnefJRz pic.twitter.com/XExwtMLS8n— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 13, 2020
Raw: Jeff Hardy
Raw: Retribution
Why invite demise to your door? pic.twitter.com/DBXAwQQl1A— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Lars Sullivan
1️⃣2️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ @LarsSWWE pic.twitter.com/4DInq8wxfm— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Keith Lee
NEXT WEEK: @BraunStrowman goes one-on-one with @RealKeithLee on the Season Premiere of #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/C3ZH5ftnMr— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: King Corbin
1️⃣4️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ King @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/5sCaPNPvjg— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Alexa Bliss
What has been wrought upon the #WWERaw roster?@WWEBrayWyatt @AlexaBliss_WWE#MustBeMonday pic.twitter.com/QU3PBC4dCF— USA Network (@USA_Network) October 13, 2020
Raw: Elias
Ladies and gentlemen ... @IAmEliasWWE is BACK! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Fgq9HGyFUW— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Sami Zayn
Imagine having the undisputed Intercontinental Champion and perhaps the most complete pro wrestler on earth in the prime of his career available to you & letting him slip into the 4th round. Worst part is I’m not even surprised. This is how little honesty & integrity are valued.— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 13, 2020
Raw: Lacey Evans
💅💄👒 muahahhabahababbahahaba https://t.co/JNtU3Srsjv pic.twitter.com/5b9NX6koVU— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
1️⃣9️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ @ShinsukeN & @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/XJKGEgVeOU— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Sheamus
Packing for RAW. #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/538sFw8ZN1— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) October 13, 2020
Raw: Nikki Cross
2️⃣1️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/uDkFueEk3Q— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
2️⃣2️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode pic.twitter.com/tx5rothwCW— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: R-Truth
2️⃣3️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ #247Champion @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/C42QDg3wzT— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Apollo Crews
2️⃣4️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/0yCBdGDEop— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Dabba-Kato
2️⃣5️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ @DabbaKato pic.twitter.com/U9WmgzVbUA— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Titus O'Neil
2️⃣6️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ @TitusONeilWWE pic.twitter.com/Y2NpoHnpfB— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Carmella
2️⃣7️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/CqQh6NEOpK— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Peyton Royce
2️⃣8️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ @PeytonRoyceWWE pic.twitter.com/mT0s6YZQYk— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Aleister Black
2️⃣9️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/1JrEZWEGJo— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Akira Tozawa
3️⃣0️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ @TozawaAkira pic.twitter.com/Zm0NfEnRxl— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Lana
3️⃣1️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/jwbsiRMerU— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Natalya
3️⃣2️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/rrNoXVmJU2— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Riddick Moss
3️⃣3️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ @riddickMoss pic.twitter.com/v6fkyNOlF6— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: The Riott Squad
3️⃣4️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ The #RiottSquad @RubyRiottWWE & @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/sLINw2HA6Z— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Arturo Ruas
3️⃣5️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ @arturoruaswwe pic.twitter.com/MoJJhhMf26— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Chad Gable
#Smackdown https://t.co/FipwS5pXZx— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 12, 2020
Raw: Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado
🚨 It’s official! ¡oficial! 🚨 @WWEGranMetalik and I, we are fearless! We are relentless! We will be embracing this new start with an open mind and hungry appetite for competition. #WWERaw #LuchaLit! https://t.co/qIizSKLTKg— Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Zelina Vega
Hey @itsBayleyWWE ... I’m your problem now 😈 https://t.co/LK5pjhfcxf— 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Billie Kay
Oh hey #SmackDown @WWEonFOX 👋💋 #FemmeFatale https://t.co/3r37Z3wcbV— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Tamina Snuka
These Superstars just signed on the dotted line!#WWERaw: @Erik_WWE #SmackDown: @Zelina_VegaWWE @TaminaSnuka @BillieKayWWE pic.twitter.com/rOyFZmCu5V— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Erik
