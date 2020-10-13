Every Pick From the 2020 WWE Draft

By Connor Casey

The 2020 WWE Draft has officially come to a close. And between the two nights of selections, the two supplementary drafts on Talking Smack and Raw Talk and the free agency signings announced via social media, more than 60 picks were made between Raw and SmackDown over the past four days. We've compiled the complete list of draft picks for both shows, starting with Drew McIntyre for Monday Night Raw and Roman Reigns for Friday Night SmackDown.

Which pick do you think will have the biggest impact over the next year? Give us your pick down in the comments below!

Raw: Drew McIntyre

SmackDown: Roman Reigns

Raw: Asuka

SmackDown: Seth Rollins

Raw: The Hurt Business

Raw: AJ Styles

SmackDown: Sasha Banks

Raw: Naomi

SmackDown: Bianca Beliar

Raw: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Raw: Ricochet

SmackDown: Jey Uso

Raw: Mandy Rose

SmackDown: Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio

Raw: The Miz & John Morrison

Raw: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

SmackDown: Big E

Raw: Dana Brooke

SmackDown: Otis

Raw: Angel Garza

Raw: Humberto Carrillo

SmackDown: Murphy

Raw: Drew Gulak

SmackDown: Kalisto

Raw: Tucker

Raw: Bray Wyatt

SmackDown: Bayley

Raw: Randy Orton

SmackDown: The Street Profits

Raw: Charlotte Flair

Raw: Braun Strowman

SmackDown: Daniel Bryan

Raw: Matt Riddle

SmackDown: Kevin Owens

Raw: Jeff Hardy

Raw: Retribution

SmackDown: Lars Sullivan

Raw: Keith Lee

SmackDown: King Corbin

Raw: Alexa Bliss

Raw: Elias

SmackDown: Sami Zayn

Raw: Lacey Evans

SmackDown: Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Raw: Sheamus

Raw: Nikki Cross

SmackDown: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Raw: R-Truth

SmackDown: Apollo Crews

Raw: Dabba-Kato

Raw: Titus O'Neil

SmackDown: Carmella

Raw: Peyton Royce

SmackDown: Aleister Black

Raw: Akira Tozawa

Raw: Lana

SmackDown: Natalya

Raw: Riddick Moss

SmackDown: The Riott Squad

Raw: Arturo Ruas

SmackDown: Chad Gable

Raw: Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado

SmackDown: Zelina Vega

SmackDown: Billie Kay

SmackDown: Tamina Snuka

Raw: Erik

