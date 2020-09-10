WWE Releases Gerald Brisco and More Cuts Could Be Coming

✖

WWE shocked many when it made a large number of cuts to both talent and staff earlier this year, and now they've released yet another name long identified with the company. Gerald Brisco took to social media to confirm that he has been released by the company and received the news personally from Vince McMahon (via WrestlingInc). Brisco has been part of WWE for the past 36 years and started helping to develop talent for WWE back in 1984, but as he said on social media, he is okay with this. That said, a new report by PW Insider suggests he is not the only release coming, and that a new round of releases will involve furloughed employees like Brisco who have not returned to work yet.

Brisco addressed his release on Twitter, writing "Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i an no longer needed. I'm ok withthis. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks,".

Brisco was released during the last round of cuts WWE made in April, but he would clear up things by telling fans he had only been furloughed, not released, and there were quite a few others who were furloughed with him.

Over the past few weeks, WWE has brought back furloughed employees in small groups, but not everyone has returned to work. The PW Insider report suggests that Brisco is the first of another round of financial cutbacks, though it doesn't mention talent is involved this time around. The report can be found below.

“PWInsider.com is told by several sources that the departure of WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco is part of another round of financial cutbacks for the company.

We are currently working to confirm how widespread the cutbacks will be and whether any talents will be released. It may be a case of the company opting now to bring back those furloughed, but we have yet to confirm that.”

