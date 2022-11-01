WWE Releases Multiple NXT Stars

WWE released a number of NXT wrestlers and Performance Center trainees on Wednesday according to PWInsider. That list includes Bodhi Hayward of Chase U, Sloan Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin and Ru Feng. Hayward's last televised match was on Sept. 14 where he and Andre Chase beat Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Jacobs had been popping up on NXT and NXT Level Up since March, Yan made her TV debut back in November 2021 but only wrestled one squash match on NXT proper, Griffin wrestled four matches on NXT Level Up and Feng hasn't appeared on NXT since November of last year.

While releases within WWE haven't been as frequent in 2022, Dave Meltzer reported earlier this year that WWE developmental talent will be at risk of getting cut every 90 days if they fail to show improvement during talent evaluations. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Update: Andre Chase commented publicly on Hayward's departure, tweeting, "I just want to publicly thank (Bodhi) for his dedication to #ChaseU. I will always appreciate him being my first scholarship athlete, but more importantly, I will always appreciate his friendship. Keep going!!"

This story is developing...