Are WWE Releases Coming Today? (Nov 1, 2022)

WWE's habit of mass releases dominated headlines in 2020 and 2021. But while that process has slowed down considerably this year for the company's main roster, there have still been plenty of cuts among the NXT roster and developmental wrestlers training at the WWE Performance Center. It was reported earlier this year via the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer that wrestlers in WWE's developmental system will be evaluated every 90 days, and if improvements aren't seen they'll be considered for a release. Bryan Alvarez then tweeted out on Tuesday that "a few NXT cuts" are expected for today, but didn't give any indication as to who that might be.

Some of the releases from this year include Samoa Joe, William Regal, Danny Burch, Timothy Thatcher, Cesaro, Harland, Malcolm Bivens and Persia Pirotta. But ever since Vince McMahon departed from WWE and Triple H stepped in as WWE's Chief Content Officer, a number of released stars have already been brought back. Those include Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Road Dogg, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, The Good Brothers, Karrion Kross, Scarlett and three-fourths of Hit Row. Stay tyned for updates if and when news of releases drops today.

This story is developing...