Renee Young Has a Problem With How WWE Treats Its Interviewers on TV

Even though she's officially gone from the company, Renee Young tuned in to WWE's Payback pay-per-view on Sunday night and gave a few reactions to the show as it went along. While her comments remained mostly positive, Young did have one particular issue that annoyed her even when she was under contract — how the wrestlers treat interviewers while on camera. The former WWE personality wrote, "Can we please stop the abuse to the interviewers? It's the knee-jerk heel thing to do. Why even have them there then? Always bothered me."

That "abuse" was on full display on Sunday night as Paul Heyman berated Kayla Braxton as she tried to get him to confirm Roman Reigns' participation in the WWE Universal Championship main event.

Can we please stop the abuse to the interviewers? It’s the knee-jerk heel thing to do. Why even have them there then? Always bothered me. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 31, 2020

Kayla Braxton is here to interview Paul Heyman. Roman Reigns has not signed the contract yet. What clause has he added?#WWE #WWEPayback #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/vOxDa26R5r — 𝘈𝘯𝘪𝘳𝘣𝘢𝘯 (@PWOrator) August 30, 2020

Young confirmed her departure from the company last week during the SummerSlam Kickoff show, then released a statement on Instagram thanking her fans and former coworkers.

"This November would mark 8 years in WWE. 8 years!! An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure. I made friends, family- literally family- I met my husband here (what a f—ing dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever. I did things I couldn't have even imagined or dreamt up. From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, [to] being the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling Wrestlemania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!) I've been so lucky," her message read.

Check out the full results from Payback below:

(Kickoff) The Riott Squad def. The IIconics

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Apollo Crews

Big E def. Sheamus

Matt Riddle def. King Corbin

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax def. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Keith Lee def. Randy Orton

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio def. Seth Rollins and Murphy

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.