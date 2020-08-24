Renee Young Bids Farewell to WWE, Talks About Her Future Career Plans

✖

Renee Young confirmed during the SummerSlam kickoff show on Sunday night that she was officially leaving WWE after eight years with the company. Young took to Instagram the following morning to bid farwell to all of her fans, reflect on her time with the WWE and hint at what she wanted to do next in her career. Since arriving in late 2012 Young has worked as a backstage interviewer, a full-time color commentator for Monday Night Raw (the first woman to ever do so) and as a host for numerous programs including Talking Smack, WWE Backstage and hundreds of kickoff shows.

"This November would mark 8 years in WWE. 8 years!! An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure. I made friends, family- literally family- I met my husband here (what a f—ing dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever. I did things I couldn't have even imagined or dreamt up. From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, [to] being the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling Wrestlemania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!) I've been so lucky," her message read.

Since her announcement dozens of past and present wrestlers have reached out to Young, wishing her all the best moving forward.

