WWE Report Says Talent Believe Draft Could be Happening Soon

It looks like the WWE Draft could be happening sooner than later. A new report from Fightful Select states that talent is speculating internally that the WWE Draft will take place shortly after the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event. This hasn't been confirmed to talent yet, but other things they have said have led to a belief that it could be happening, especially when combined with internal talent schedules for the Monday Night Raw and SmackDown the following weeks. The report also makes mention of writers noting that repackages for talent are also more likely following the Draft as opposed to the immediate future.

Regarding the talent schedules, Clash at the Castle takes place on September 3rd, and SmackDown talent is reportedly scheduled for the September 5th and 12th episodes. There are also Raw stars scheduled for the September 9th SmackDown, so it does appear that some shifts will be happening after Clash at the Castle.

The easiest way to do that would be the WWE Draft, giving each show's roster a fresh boost with some moves and perhaps a few additional returns and surprises. Regarding the aforementioned repackaging note, this time frame is also when we could see some stars receive new looks and characters, and two of the names that are speculated to see some changes are Max Dupri and T-Bar. Dupri is also scheduled to appear during tonight's SmackDown, and T-Bar appeared during the most recent Main Event.

Dupri was recently introduced alongside his Male Maximum Models stable, but after a week or two it seems there were some conflicts behind the scenes. Previous reports say that Vince McMahon then pulled him from the group and had Maxxine Dupri introduced to take over, but then Max showed back up the following week. If Max does get a repackage, many would love to see him brought back as his NXT character LA Knight, but we'll have to wait and see. As for T-Bar, just like Max, he would probably benefit from a return to his next persona as Dominik Dijakovic.

