WWE Reportedly Releases Hall of Famer Arn Anderson

WWE Hall of Famer and backstage producer Arn Anderson was reportedly released by the company on Friday.

“Details are scarce, but multiple sources tell us Anderson — who is a WWE Hall of Famer, Four Horsemen and longtime backstage producer — exited the company on Thursday,” Pro Wrestling Sheet reported.

Anderson is best known for his wrestling days in the NWA and WCW as an original member of The Four Horsemen, alongside Ric Flair, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard. “The Enforcer” also teamed with Blanchard as The Brain Busters from 1988 to ’89 in the WWF.

Since 2001, Anderson has served as a road agent for the WWE. The company has not released an official statement on Anderson’s departure as of Friday afternoon.

Rusev and Cody Rhodes were two of the first wrestlers to comment on Anderson’s departure from the company.

Thank you AA for teaching me and letting me sit under the learning tree. #ArnAnderson — Rusev (@RusevBUL) February 22, 2019

Love AA. I stole all of his catchphrases & use them on a daily basis. He went to bat for young talent & at the same time is essentially responsible for all of the current top guys & “golden circle”. He’s not corporate, but that’s a compliment. Can’t take wrestlers outta wrestling — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 22, 2019

Along with that news breaking, WWE announced that it had released Tye Dillinger, Hideo Itami, and TJP from their respective contracts.

Dillinger announced he had formally asked for his release on Tuesday.

“Before rumors begin to spread, let me set things straight ahead of time: This evening, I requested my release from WWE. In the past 5 and a half years with them, I have seen and done some wonderful things. Things that I am very proud of and will never forget. I have met and have worked with unquestionably, some of the greatest talent on this earth and the pleasure has been all mine,” Dillinger wrote. “I feel at this time this decision, as extremely difficult as it was, is what is best for myself and WWE. I wish to continue to grow as a performer and offer those paying hard earned money to watch a show I’m performing on, a little more of myself.

“To the male and female locker rooms, coaches and producers, to the production/ring crew, all the way up to the very top of WWE and most of all the fans…I wish you all the very best and thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything,” he continued.