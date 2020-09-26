WWE Retribution: What Do They Need To Succeed?

WWE's new wrestling group is known as Retribution, appearing as a collective of masked brawlers that made a name for themselves by crashing a number of different matches and causing the entirety of World Wrestling Entertainment's roster to assemble to stop them, and as their presence grows, we think they need to follow a few different paths to success! With Retribution becoming more popular thanks to their presence on the internet, they aren't necessarily scheduled to appear in this week's Clash of Champions but we doubt that won't stop them from crashing the party as they have done in the past! What do you think of Retribution's wrestling stint so far? What do you think they need to succeed? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!

Independence (Photo: WWE) Retribution might be a collective, but in order to really sell themselves, they need to show why each member is appealing as their own character. The New World Order might have all assembled under the same brand with the same outfits, but they were able to distinguish themselves from one another by having unique personalities that were used to push forward NWO's goals! Retribution currently has members such as Mace, T-Barr, and Slapjack to name a few but we need to dive into each of their personalities and learn what makes them tick!

Social Media Dominance (Photo: WWE) This is the one area that Retribution is currently killing the game in, as the members of the mysterious group of wrestlers have created individual accounts for their personas. Mimicking the Dark Knight Rises' Bane in their Tweets and speaking as if they were the meme of "Zalgo", Retribution is pushing the idea that they started off as "internet trolls" quite well. If they are able to continue to cultivate followers and discover new, big ways to push their internet presence, they'll be made in the shade.

Retribution Needs Its Moment (Photo: WWE) There's perhaps no better example of a popular group of professionals than the NWO, a collective of like minded brawlers that were made up of Hulk Hogan, Diesel, and Razor Ramon, but how did they start? When they first began in World Championship Wrestling, they formed as a result of Hulk Hogan "turning heel" for the very first time, betraying his partner Macho Man Randy Savage in a move that stunned fans and went down as a classic moment. So passionate were fans during this moment that they began hurling food and any objects they could find into the ring. Retribution could use a moment like this, perhaps revealing that one of the big wrestlers of the WWE has been a part of their revolution the whole time.

Modus Operandi (Photo: WWE) Retribution is clearly painted as anarchists, apparently being rejected by the WWE in their careers and going on the war path in order to simply tear the foundation down. Using the internet as a weapon and stomping through matches with the assistance of dozens of faceless members, this new mysterious group should go about answering what else they are looking to accomplish. Do they want to secure belts? If they simply want to destroy World Wrestling Entertainment, what do they want to replace it? Promote the psychology of these brawlers and it will get fans that much more curious into what they are up to and most importantly, where they are going!