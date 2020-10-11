Report: WWE's Retribution Faction Has Lost a Member

✖

Even though WWE had her listed as a member of the group in draft pool for Night Two of the WWE Draft, Mercedes Martinez is reportedly out of the Retribution faction. PWInsider reported over the weekend that Martinez, who had switched her name to Retaliation after revealing she was one of the core members of the stable, has been dropped from the storyline and sent back to the NXT roster, though neither had learned the reason why. Prior to joining the group Martinez had been apart of the Rhea Ripley vs. Robert Stone Brand feud, eventually losing a Steel Cage Match against Ripley.

Neither Martinez nor Mia Yim appeared with the rest of the group on this week's Raw when Mustafa Ali revealed himself to be the faction's leader, but fans started to worry when Ali began tweeting about the group and kept leaving her out of it.

Aside from Ali, the rest group's official members include T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic), Slapjack (Shane Thorne), Mace (Dio Maddin) and Reckoning (Yim).

WWE has announced the lineup for this week's Raw, which will include a promo from Ali following his surprise heel turn.

The show will also feature the second half of the 2020 Draft. Check out the draft pool of available superstars in the list below:

Andrade, Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik (of The Viking Raiders), Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay,

Lana, Keith Lee, The Miz & John Morrison, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O'Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn