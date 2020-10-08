WWE Draft 2020 Official Rules, Draft Pools Released

✖

The 2020 WWE Draft will officially begin on this week's Friday Night Smackdown, and on Thursday Fox Sports' Ryan Satin released the full list of rules for the event. Just like last year's Draft, there will be a list of eligible Superstars to be drafted on both SmackDown and Raw, and picks will be handed out so that for every two picks SmackDown receives, Raw gets three. Tag teams will once again only count as one pick (unless officials from either show choose to break up a team), and any undrafted wrestlers will immediately be declared free agents.

You can see the full list of rules, as well as the draft pools for both nights, in the list below. Based on the announcement it appears that NXT will play no role in this year's Draft despite being on the USA Network alongside Raw.

EXCLUSIVE: As reported by @ryansatin, here are the 2020 @WWE Draft Rules. For Superstar roster pools & more on the #WWEDraft ➡️: https://t.co/KyE7Kc0GSZ pic.twitter.com/uDUaszumx1 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 8, 2020

SmackDown's Draft Pool (Oct. 9):

Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Humberto Carrillo, Elias, Angel Garza, Drew Gulak, Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker), The Hurt Business (Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP), Mickie James, Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado), Drew McIntyre, Murphy, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Naomi, The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Mandy Rose, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax, Shorty G, AJ Styles, Jey Uso

Raw's Draft Pool (Oct. 12):

Andrade, Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik (of The Viking Raiders), Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay,

Lana, Keith Lee, The Miz & John Morrison, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O'Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn