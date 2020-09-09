NXT's Rhea Ripley Defeats Mercedes Martinez in Brutal Steel Cage Match

✖

Tonight's episode of NXT featured a Steel Cage Match between Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez, and boy did it deliver. Martinez (accompanied by Robert Stone) quickly went to get a table from below the ring but was interrupted by Ripley, who charged her and slammed her into the cage from the outside. She then slammed the door on her several times before sending Martinez into the ring and then a table before it was shut, and then both stars held nothing back. After the match was over though, it was Ripley standing tall as the winner.

Early on it was all Ripley, who came out hot slamming Martinez into the steel cage. Martinez was able to counter and get some licks in though, and eventually, she managed to get the upper hand, hitting Ripley with a Kendo stick.

Ripley would gain the advantage though after slamming Martinez into the cage, and after dragging her back to the center of the ring she sent her back to the floor after hitting some furious knees to the face.

Robert Stone would keep cheering her on from outside, and she would need it after being set up by Ripley and pulled down in the corner, hooking her legs in the turnbuckle. Ripley would then climb towards the top but Martinez would manage to catch her and dish out a German Suplex from the top rope.

Martinez then got a chair thrown at her, followed by a dropkick from Ripley that left Martinez caught between the sides of the cage. Ripley would jump up and grab Martinez on the top rope, dishing out a suplex off the top.

Martinez hit Ripley with a spinebuster, but she was too exhausted to pin her. Both would make it to their feet, but Martinez was up first, though Ripley would counter and lift her up and send her hard to the ground. Then Ripley locked in her submission on Martinez, but Martinez would grab a Kendo stick and hit Ripley's leg and thigh to get her to loosen the hold.

Ripley would then grab the Kendo stick and bash Martinez, but then she spotted Stone climbing up the cage on the outside and she would hit him with the Kendo stick. She then grabbed him and went to bring him in but Martinez grabbed the stick and landed rough shots on Ripley's back.

Martinez then slammed her head into the steel cage and send her back down onto the mat with a neckbreaker. She went for the pin but Ripley got her shoulder up right before the 3-count.

Martinez would grab and set up the table, and then would chop Ripley in the corner and prop her up on the turnbuckle. She peppered her with punches and then grab her for a fisherman's suplex, but Ripley stopped it and held on. Ripley would then headbutt her twice, knocking her out and then delivering a Riptide through the table. That would be enough for a pin and the win.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

NXT Super Tuesday II is set to kick off in gigantic fashion with Finn Bálor facing Adam Cole for the vacant NXT Title. Plus, Rhea Ripley will battle Mercedes Martinez in a Steel Cage Match in the main event, Bronson Reed looks for payback against Austin Theory, and Killian Dain squares off with Roderick Strong.

Here's what's on deck:

Finn Balor vs Adam Cole NXT Championship Match

Rhea Ripley vs Mercedes Martinez Steel Cage Match

Bronson Reed vs Austin Theory

Killian Dawn vs Roderick Strong

