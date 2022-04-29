WWE Reveals Clash at the Castle Event

✖

WWE is currently touring the United Kingdom, but during their most recent live event in London's O2 Arena, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre had a surprise announcement for fans. McIntyre revealed that WWE will be heading to Principality Stadium in Cardiff Wales for the first major stadium event in the U.K., and it's titled Clash at the Castle. The event will take place on Saturday, September 3rd, and tickets are available to be purchased for the upcoming event right here. With it being so far out there's no card yet obviously, but I would expect McIntyre to be a major factor on the card in some way when it rolls around.

McIntyre revealed the news during their London live event, telling the crowd "The city of Cardiff is ready for WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3, and I know that everyone in Wales, across the UK and around the entire world is ready to make history with us, too. Get your tickets and be part of the magic. I can't wait to hear just how loud Principality Stadium can get."

McIntyre has been pretty busy lately, as he was recently in Nashville, Tennessee to meet with Special Olympics athletes at the Centennial Sports Complex. McIntyre works as a Special Olympics Champion Ambassador, and during his visit, he led the athletes in several exercises and spoke with them ahead of the Special Olympics USA Games this June. McIntyre has had the chance to do some fun things in WWE, but his work with Special Olympics athletes is by far one of his favorite parts.

"It's one of my favorite parts of life," McIntyre said. "One of my favorite parts of, don't even call it the job, it's just such a thrill and a privilege to be lucky enough to work with Special Olympics, to work with the athletes, my whole life. I give a lot of speeches at the end of them and I'll reiterate it's true. I've always dreamed of being a wrestler, being the champion, holding up the title. And as I got older and realized the power WWE Superstars have, we can truly make a difference in people's lives and the real stuff, no matter what you think of wrestling, this stuff is real. And this is something that's real to me and truly makes a difference, makes them happy. But selfishly, it makes me happy at the same time, it gives me such a great perspective on things."

