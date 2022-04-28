Drew McIntyre on Working With Special Olympics, WWE's UK Pay-Per-View, Not Buying Tyson Fury's Retirement Claim

✖

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre met with Special Olympics athletes last week at the Centennial Sports Complex in Nashville, Tennessee. "The Scottish Warrior," who also works as a Special Olympics Champion Ambassador, led the athletes in a few exercises before giving out WWE Championship replicas and speaking with them as they prep for the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando this June. He talked with ComicBook afterward and said interacting with these athletes is one of his favorite aspects of being a WWE Superstar.

"It's one of my favorite parts of life," McIntyre said. "One of my favorite parts of, don't even call it the job, it's just such a thrill and a privilege to be lucky enough to work with Special Olympics, to work with the athletes, my whole life. I give a lot of speeches at the end of them and I'll reiterate it's true. I've always dreamed of being a wrestler, being the champion, holding up the title. And as I got older and realized the power WWE Superstars have, we can truly make a difference in people's lives and the real stuff, no matter what you think of wrestling, this stuff is real. And this is something that's real to me and truly makes a difference, makes them happy. But selfishly, it makes me happy at the same time, it gives me such a great perspective on things."

Check out the full highlights from the interview below! WWE's next major event, WrestleMania Backlash, takes place on May 8 in Providence, Rhode Island.

(Photo: WWE)

I noticed one of the athletes asked you when you're getting your title back. Does that question come up a lot?

Yeah, I get it on a daily basis basically. "When are you going to get that title back? You're the only person that had the WWE Championship two times, 300 days with no fans and attendance. So when are you going to get it in front of a live audience?" Roman's had the Universal Title for about six billion days now. He's just taken the WWE title. Someone needs to take him down. Why not this guy?

WWE finally announced they're running a pay-per-view in Cardiff later this year. Which match would mean more to you — challenging Roman for the Universal Championship or face Tyson Fury?

When it comes to Tyson, I see the ball is in his court. You've got our number, give us a call, we'll figure it out because I ain't waiting for you and my attention's fully straight ahead. My attention's on the championships. My attention's on Roman. And realistically, if I had a dream scenario, it would be fighting for the title in the UK, in a stadium, the show that I've been dreaming about and pushing for years, and it's actually freaking happening. And the tickets are fighting off the shelf, so get them soon.

Do you buy Fury's claim that he's retiring from boxing?

I mean, he's talking about retiring from boxing, I guess. But realistically, he's said this before. [Conor] McGregor said it like 50 times, these are going to becoming the guys that cried retirement. I don't believe them anytime. Then the right opportunity comes up, the right money comes up, you've got that itch to get back in there. I don't believe you.