WWE Reveals Date and Time For Roman Reigns and Logan Paul Press Conference

The WWE Universe was buzzing after reports indicated Roman Reigns would be facing Logan Paul in a match at Crown Jewel, and that was certainly being teased on tonight's SmackDown as well. Paul kicked off the show by challenging Reigns to take part in a press conference in Las Vegas, where it is expected that he will challenge Reigns to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Later in the night, we got the full details on the conference, which will take place on Saturday at 3:30 PM EST in Las Vegas, but the event will also stream live on WWE's social platforms.

It was also confirmed that Reigns will be at the press conference, so if Paul does want to challenge the Tribal Chief, he will be able to do so in person. This all started when Reigns appeared on Paul's Impaulsive podcast to discuss a number of topics, including his famous promo battle with John Cena, a possible match with The Rock, and more.

BREAKING: @WWERomanReigns will be in Las Vegas TOMORROW for a press conference with @LoganPaul at 3:30PM ET/12:30PM PT, LIVE on WWE's social channels! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2ObIVcRUbv — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2022

After the podcast was posted Paul let it be known that he wanted to face Roman Reigns one on one and thought he could be the one to take him down. Reigns then responded to his tweets, calling him out for talking about him after their interview was done, and had Heyman act on his behalf.

During that interview, Reigns talked a bit about ad-libbing in promos while also staying on message, in that it can be tricky sometimes to get back to where you need to be. Reigns said "With me, this comes back to experience and just like having the time in...if you're going to ad-lib, it's good. You want to ad-lib because it's a live performance, but sometimes an ad-lib takes your eye off the ball, so now you go let's get back on track and...'where was I'. So that's key."

When asked if the Cena battle changed how he approached things and promos in general, Reigns said "I think just being in that position and going through that experience made me better. I don't think it was anything that John specifically, you know what I mean? Because I take from everybody I've worked with. Everybody I've competed with I always try to take something that I learn from them. It's like looking at a, if you're an offensive coordinator and I'm working under you as a quarterback coach or something. It's like 'man that offense was good. I'm going to take everything that I like from it and I'm going to add a little bit to my own playbook and then I've got my own formula here.

