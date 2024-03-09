WWE's Randy Orton Taunts Logan Paul and Pours Prime All Over KSI on SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown got things started with the WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, who came out to the ring to give himself some props and celebrate some of the major milestones the company has achieved in recent weeks. He also took credit for those accomplishments and then revealed a new partnership between WWE and Prime. Paul then brought out his friend KSI to the ring, but the party was crashed when Randy Orton snuck up on Paul, who left his friend in the ring to take an RKO from Orton. Orton then tried Prime and dug it, but that didn't keep him from using the rest of the bottle to make a statement.

"Dallas, you are my city of firsts. Two years ago Logan Paul wrestled his first WrestleMania right here in Dallas," Paul said. "And tonight Dallas, ya'll will be the first to watch history unfold before your very eyes. If you know anything about me, you know I'm a conqueror." The What chants hit but Paul wasn't messing with it, saying, "I'm not doing that. I'm not doing it."

"Nah, this is my moment," Paul said, but the chants didn't stop. "Ah ya'll suck haha. I'm a conqueror. I didn't join WWE to take part. I joined to take over. The best rookie year of all time. United States Champion," Paul said. "The most viral athlete in this company. Everything I touch turns to gold. Nobody can garner attention like me. I'm successful, but I'm not talking about my Title. I'm not talking about my YouTube channel. I'm not talking about my podcast or my five-star wrestling matches, you're welcome."

"I'm talking about the thing you love ya'll, the WWE. Ever since my first appearance right here in Dallas, we've broken every record," Paul said. "The highest attendance at every event. The biggest deals the company's ever done. Ya'll don't get it. I'm the secret sauce, and business is booming."

"One could almost say that the WWE is in its Prime," Paul said. "Boy Dallas, do I have a surprise for ya'll. Drum roll please? No Dallas, you're not dreaming. My company Prime has partnered with the WWE to become the first Center ring sponsor in the history of WWE. Starting with WrestleMania and every PLE from now on."

With the Prime logo in the center of the ring, Paul brought out KSI, who joined him in celebration. They didn't get to celebrate long, though, as Orton then snuck into the ring and went after Paul, but Paul managed to avoid an RKO and get out of the ring. That left KSI, who looked like he was making peace with what was going to happen. Orton then gave KSI an RKO and left him on the mat, but he wasn't done. Orton took a bottle of Prime and then tasted it, and he surprisingly loved it. Orton then poured the rest on KSI, leaving Paul stunned.

What did you think of the opening to SmackDown tonight? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!