WWE Announces Record-Setting Partnership with Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration

WWE announces a massive partnership with Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration, which will be featured at WrestleMania, Money in the Bank, and more.

During his appearance on WWE SmackDown, Logan Paul and KSI had some big news to share about a new partnership between their beverage company Prime and the WWE, though they would end up getting ambushed by Randy Orton shortly after. WWE has now released more details on the record-setting global partnership, and it will see Prime Hydration become the exclusive "official Hydration Drink Partner of WWE. It Willa also be the first partner to ever appear on the center of the WWE ring, and Paul showcased the new Prime logo ring mat during tonight's show. This will be in effect for every PLE moving forward, including WrestleMania 40.

The official release states that as WWE's exclusive official hydration drink partner, Prime Hydration will "receive unprecedented exposure and integration within key WWE assets, highlighted by never-before-seen center mat branding at Premium Live Events (PLEs) such as WrestleMania and Money In The Bank. Further, PRIME Hydration will earn key brand placement within WWE events including WrestleMania XL and Survivor Series, match sponsorships, co-presenter designations at future PLEs, product activations at live events, social support from WWE Superstars across retail and digital activations, and more."

Prime Hydration will also be the first official partner to activate across TKO's WWE and UFC. UFC struck an exclusive global partnership with Prime Hydration in January of 2023, which includes several branded integrations and entitlements as well. As part of that deal, Prime Hydration is the official hydration drink of UFC and the official partner of the UFC Performance Institute. The release reveals that TKO brought both global partnership teams at UFC and WWE to form a singular partnership and strategy.

"What Logan and his team have built in a short time is phenomenal and we're excited to help showcase PRIME Hydration across our biggest events," said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"Combining two of my greatest achievements into one knockout partnership is a dream come true," said PRIME Co-Founder Logan Paul. "We've worked incredibly hard at PRIME to build a brand that disrupts the beverage industry and it's time to join forces with the global leader in sports entertainment. Thank you to everyone on both sides who have played an important role in bringing PRIME Hydration to the ring."

The release goes on to describe Prime and the company's vision. "With bold, thirst-quenching flavors to help refresh, replenish, and refuel, PRIME Hydration's goal is to create a drink that can fuel any lifestyle. Available in a range of flavors that include orange, grape, ice pop, blue raspberry, lemon lime and tropical punch, each drink comes with added nutritional benefits to compliment taste. PRIME Hydration has a coconut water base and boasts BCAA to aid muscle recovery, B vitamins, antioxidants, and electrolytes."

